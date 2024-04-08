MLB betting: Best home run prop bets for Monday, April 8

It’s tough trying to predict which players will hit a home run on any given day, but it isn’t impossible. Looking at how players are performing at the plate can give you an idea of how they are seeing the ball, and then combining that with how well they have done against a certain starting pitcher or pitching staff can give them more upside. We suggest putting very little money on home run prop bets since the odds are already inflated.

Here are our best home run props for Monday, April 8, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best home run bets: Monday, April 8

Bryce Harper (+235)

Harper heads into Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals with three home runs on the season, but all three came in the same game against the Cincinnati Reds. He is riding a five-game hit streak ad has two home runs against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas in his career.

Christian Walker (+310)

Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies for the second time this season, but the first at Coors Field. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland has allowed a whopping 17 earned runs in just 5.2 innings this season and Walker went 2-4 with a double against him on Opening Day. Walker has two career home runs against Freeland and has a good chance of picking up a third on Monday.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+370)

The reigning NL MVP hasn’t launched a home run this year and finished with 41 a year ago. He and the Atlanta Braves will face former teammate and current New York Mets starting pitcher Julio Teheran. In limited action against Teheran since he left Atlanta, Acuna is 4-6 with a home run.