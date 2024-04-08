MLB best bets: D-Backs, Braves player prop highlight top bets for Monday, April 8

The MLB is back with a busy 13-game schedule for Monday, April 8. With nearly every team in action, there are so many options for betting, whether you prefer betting on moneylines, run totals, inning props or player props. Here are our best MLB bets for Monday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 14-7

MLB bets: Monday, April 8

Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 vs. Colorado Rockies (-118)

The Diamondbacks and Rockies have already played a four-game series this season. Arizona won three of the four games, including the matchup between Zac Gallen and Kyle Freeland, the starting pitchers on Monday. I think the Diamondbacks win, and when they beat Colorado to start the year, it was by an average of 7.67 runs, although a 15-run win in the first game of the series skews that. Arizona won each of the other two games in the series by four runs.

Matt Olson over 0.5 hits (-210)

I usually try to stay away from bets with this large of odds because, well, they’re no fun. The reasoning is that a) this is a best bets article, and this line likely should be 1.5 hits with the momentum that Olson has, and b) he hasn’t been good against New York Mets starter Julio Teheran in his career, which has helped to lower the line. It may not be the most profitable, but it should hit with Teheran well past his prime and Olson riding a three-game hit streak.

Dodgers Moneyline (-135)

The worry with this bet is the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be starting southpaw James Paxton. He had a slight career resurgence last season with the Boston Red Sox, but still finished with a 7-5 record and a 4.50 ERA. Paxton did throw five shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants and got plenty of run support to notch a win his first time out for the Dodgers, and if the lineup can repeat that against Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober, LA should pick up the win.