Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 8

Mondays are sometimes a big travel day around the MLB, but Monday, April 8 presents a loaded 13-game slate. This gives bettors ample opportunities to find the most advantageous player prop bets with many options. With that in mind, here are our best MLB player prop bets for Monday’s action, and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 14-9-2

MLB player prop bets: Monday, April 8

Ketel Marte over 1.5 hits (+100)

Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday. This will be the team’s second series against the Rockies this season and second game against starter Kyle Freeland. In the first, he allowed 10 earned runs, with Marte tallying three hits. Marte heads into this game 17-45 against Freeland in his career with five doubles, a triple and three home runs.

Blake Snell over 6.5 strikeouts (+105)

Snell will make his debut for the San Francisco Giants on Monday. He signed with the team late in spring training and missed his first start of the year, but gets a good matchup against the Washington Nationals. The reigning NL Cy Young winner punched out at least seven batters in each of his final seven starts of the 2023 season. He could be on a pitch count in his first start of the year, but I think he still manages to strike out seven.

Zac Gallen over 16.5 outs recorded (-135)

I’m picking on the Rockies again here but taking the Arizona starter this time. Gallen heads into his second start of the season with a 2-0 record and a 0.82 ERA. He only pitched five innings in his first start against the Rockies but got through six against the New York Yankees his last time out. For this bet to hit, Gallen would need to pitch at least 5.2 innings, which I think he does on Monday.