MLB betting: Best NRFI prop bets for Sunday, April 7

Every MLB team is expected to be in action on Sunday, April 7, weather permitting. With 15 games on deck, there are ample matchups to analyze to try and determine which teams could end the first inning scoreless. No runs first inning (NRFI) bets are growing in popularity, bringing an exciting start to a baseball game. Sundays in the MLB do tend to start early, with 11 of the 15 games having a first pitch before 2:30 p.m. ET.

Here are our best NRFI bets for Sunday’s baseball slate with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook,

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 record against NRFI: 6-3

Best NRFI bets: Sunday, April 7

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels (-120)

The Red Sox and Angels will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday. The teams have split so far, with Boston winning the first 8-6 and Los Angeles taking the second 2-1. Despite a combined 17 runs being scored in two games, none came in the first inning. Los Angeles starter Chase Silseth did allow four first-inning runs in his first start of the season, but the Red Sox have scored in the first inning just twice out of nine games.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds (-115)

New York is one of two teams that have yet to score a run in the first inning of a game this season. The Mets will have a solid chance to change that against Cincinnati southpaw Andrew Abbott, who allowed two first-inning runs in his first start. Sean Manaea pitched six scoreless in his first outing this season and should be able to keep the Reds off the scoreboard in the first.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-105)

Max Meyer will get the starting nod for Miami, while St. Louis counters with Kyle Gibson. Each starter allowed two runs in their first starts of the season, but none of the runs came in the first inning. This is a riskier bet since the Marlins average the third-most first-inning runs this season but I think this pitching matchup keeps the score tied, at least heading into the second inning.

Game To Avoid

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves

This series has been a must-watch with all of the offense that has gone around. The Braves allowed three runs in the first inning of game one and six runs in the first inning of game two and head into Sunday already with a 2-0 series win. Arizona has scored the most first-inning runs this season, while Atlanta has tallied the seventh-most. If you want to take this avoidance of an NRFI bet a step further and bet that a run will be scored, a YRFI bet has -135 odds.