Best MLB bets for Sunday, April 7

The MLB is back in action on Sunday, April 7. Nearly every team will be in action after the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins had their game rained out. Even with the postponement, there are 14 games still on deck for Sunday, giving bettors plenty of opportunities to wager.

Here are our favorite MLB bets for Sunday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. These bets can include any sort of prop and aren’t restricted to player props like our other daily article dedicated specifically to those.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 13-5

MLB bets: Sunday, April 7

San Francisco Giants F5 moneyline vs. Padres (-190)

On Sunday, the Giants will wrap up their three-game divisional series against the San Diego Padres. San Francisco will start Logan Webb, who will face the Padres for the second time this season. The Giants did lose the first game, but most of the runs were scored after Webb left. If San Francisco can figure out Matt Waldron’s knuckleball, they should lead at the end of the fifth inning.

Red Sox Moneyline vs. Angels (-115)

The Red Sox are looking to take the series with a win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Angels. Boston is going with Tanner Houck, while Los Angeles counters with Chase Silseth. The Angel starter allowed four runs (three earned) in his first outing of the season against the Miami Marlins. That, combined with how poorly some of the LA hitters have started the season, should help Boston pick up a win on Sunday.

Ronel Blanco over 5.5 hits allowed vs. Rangers (-125)

Blanco threw a no-hitter in his first start of the season, setting the bar high for his season. He dominated the Toronto Blue Jays but has a tougher test against the Texas Rangers, who have won each of the first two games of the series. The Rangers have outscored the Astros 17-4, and each Houston starting pitcher has allowed eight hits before being taken out of the game.