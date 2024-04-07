Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 7

Sundays in the MLB are usually jam-packed, and the slate for Sunday, April 7 is no different. The game between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins was postponed due to rain, but there are still 14 games on tap. This presents bettors with ample opportunities to wager on the baseball action. Here are our best MLB player prop bets for Sunday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 13-7-2

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, April 7

Miguel Sano, over 0.5 hits (-140)

Sano is experiencing a slight career resurgence with the Los Angeles Angels. He is hitting .267 through five games and has tallied at least one hit in back-to-back games. Sano hasn’t seen much of Boston Red Sox starter Tanner Houck, but he does head into the game on Sunday 2-3 against him in his career with two RBI and a walk. He should be able to use his recent momentum to pick up at least one hit on Sunday.

Logan Webb, over 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

It’s the early part of the 2024 season, but Webb will make his third start of the year. He’s had some rough outings and goes into Sunday with a 0-1 record and a 6.52 ERA. Despite the struggle, he has punched out five batters in both starts, including on Opening Day when Webb faced the San Diego Padres, who he faces on Sunday.

Ezequiel Tovar, over 0.5 runs (-110)

Tovar has scored at least one run in both games in this series so far. The Colorado Rockies are playing around with where he bats in the order, but he crossed the plate twice on Saturday, batting seventh. Tovar will face Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot on Sunday and he is 1-3 with a double against him. Pepiot allowed six earned runs in his first start and the Tampa Bay pitching staff should give up enough baserunners that Tovar scores a run on Sunday.