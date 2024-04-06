MLB betting: Best home run prop bets for Saturday, April 6

There are 15 games on Saturday’s MLB slate and when it comes to home run props, bettors are in luck. The top five home run hitters so far are all likely to be in action Saturday, which means bettors can keep going with the early-season trends when looking at these props. Here’s a few to consider for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best home run bets: Saturday, April 6

Mookie Betts vs. Cubs (+425)

Betts has already hit five home runs this season and is getting great contact on the ball. The Dodgers star is hitting .447 to begin the 2024 campaign and as long as the wind isn’t blowing too far in at Wrigley Field, he should have a chance to add to his tally. Cubs starter Jordan Wicks gave up five home runs in seven appearances a season ago, but that hardly matters the way Betts is swinging the bat right now. I’ll back him to send one over the ivy Saturday.

Adolis Garcia vs. Astros (+160)

The star of last year’s postseason for the Rangers actually didn’t play the last two games of the season due to an injury but Garcia appears to be picking up where he left off. The slugger had five home runs in the last four games against the Astros in the ALCS, giving the Rangers the series win. Astros starter J.P. France didn’t serve up a home run to Texas in three innings in that ALCS, but gave up 19 home runs in 136.1 innings a year ago. I think Garcia can find a way to keep his current production going in this matchup.

Yandy Diaz vs. Rockies (+600)

The Rockies are tied for third in home runs allowed this season, and they’ve only played one game at Coors Field so far. The Denver ballpark is known as a hitter-friendly venue, so there’s a good chance we see the Rays put up a few round-trippers up on the board tonight. I’ll back Diaz, who is hitting .300 and had 22 home runs a season ago. He’s also got one of the best payouts if he does go yard.