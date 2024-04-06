Best MLB bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday, April 6

The first weekend of April is underway. We break down the best bets for Saturday evening’s MLB slate, which includes matchups between the Blue Jays and Yankees, Brewers and Mariners, and Braves and Diamondbacks. Here are our favorite picks from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Grace McDermott’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 4-2

MLB bets: Saturday, April 6

Blue Jays -1.5 vs. Yankees (+164)

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt struggled against the Blue Jays last season. Schmidt let up four home runs in two starts against Toronto in 2023, and the Yankees’ bullpen is short-handed. Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Blue Jays, and he had a solid start to the season against Tampa Bay, letting up one earned run over 4.1 innings. Gausman has been a challenge for the Yankees to hit off of in the past, so let’s take Toronto here. The Blue Jays won the first game of the series, 3-0.

Mariners ML vs. Brewers (+100)

The Brewers are off to a hot start this season, but I like Seattle to bounce back from their 6-5 loss to start the series. Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Mariners to start, and their bullpen has been reliable thus far, ranking ninth in ERA with two saves through the first eight games of the season. The Mariners’ offense finally got going on Friday after several low-scoring performances, and if they can keep some of that momentum up, there’s a road win in their near future.

Braves -1.5 vs. Diamondbacks (+100)

The Braves grabbed a one-run win over the D-Backs on Friday. With Max Fried on the mound ready to bounce back after a rough start to the season, the Braves’ high-powered offense, which currently averages second in MLB in runs per game, will have solid defensive backup. Arizona tends to struggle against the Braves, and Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt has never faced the Atlanta batting lineup in his career.