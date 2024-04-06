Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 6

It’s Saturday in Major League Baseball, which means a whopping 15-game schedule for bettors to look at when it comes to targeting player props. With so many games, it can be hard to hone in on the best opportunities to make some money. Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chinmay’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 0-0

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, April 6

Yoshinobu Yamamoto under 5.5 strikeouts vs. Cubs (-160)

If you are able to take a lower alternate line on this, there might be a stronger payout. After a strong spring training campaign, the Dodgers pitcher got pushed around a bit in his first MLB start by giving up five runs on four hits in one inning. He recovered nicely against the Cardinals with five solid innings, but went under this strikeout line in both games. The Cubs are the best team early in this season when it comes to not striking out, ranking first in the category. I think Yamamoto has a solid day but fails to punch out more than five batters.

Michael Conforto over 0.5 hits vs. Padres (-195)

After disappearing for a few seasons, Conforto is off to a hot start in 2024. The Giants outfielder has 13 hits in eight games, including three home runs. Unfortunately, this line isn’t higher with better odds. When a player is hitting .419 to start the season, it almost doesn’t matter who the pitcher on the other side is. Conforto gets to face Michael King, who carries a 6.14 ERA to start the season. There’s a good chance he finds a way to get a hit in this game.

Javier Baez under 0.5 total bases vs. Athletics (+145)

Speaking of players who have disappeared over the last few seasons, Baez has descended into irrelevance with the Tigers. The shortstop is off to another poor campaign, getting just two hits in his first 10 at-bats in 2024. He’s unlikely to get going Saturday against Athletics starter Paul Blackburn, who served up just three hits in seven dominant innings against the Guardians in his first start. I think Baez’s struggles continue this afternoon.