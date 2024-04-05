MLB betting: Best NRFI prop bets for Friday, April 5

Friday’s MLB slate features nearly every team in action. There are 13 games on hand for the day, with 10 starting after 4 p.m. ET. This presents plenty of opportunity for NRFI or YRFI bets, which are growing in popularity. For those who may be new, you are wagering on whether or not a run will be scored in the first inning of a matchup. With that in mind, here are our best NRFI prop bets for Friday, April 5, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook,

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 record against NRFI: 5-2

Best NRFI bets: Friday, April 5

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds (-125)

Neither the Mets nor the Reds have scored a run in the first inning of a game this season. New York is off to an awful start this year, and while Hunter Greene is apt to give up runs, his fastball tends to shut down hitters their first time seeing it. Jose Quintana took a loss in his first outing, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings of work, but neither came in the first.

Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-135)

The Mariners and Brewers begin a three-game series on Friday. This is one of the better pitching matchups of the day, with Seattle going with Logan Gilbert and Milwaukee countering with Freddy Peralta. Each starter allowed only one run in their first appearance of the season, neither in the first inning.

Game To Avoid

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta will face Arizona southpaw Tommy Henry, who allowed five runs in his first start. The Braves’ lineup remains one of the most dangerous in the league. Arizona’s isn’t anything to scoff at, especially at the top, but Atlanta starter Spencer Strider typically gets out of the first unscathed due to his high strikeout rate.