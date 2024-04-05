Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 5

After a light Thursday schedule, the MLB is back with a loaded schedule for Friday, April 5. There are 13 games on deck for Friday, weather permitting. This will provide plenty of betting opportunities for player props. With that in mind, here are our favorite MLB player prop bets for Friday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 13-4-2

MLB player prop bets: Friday, April 5

Tarik Skubal to record a win (-130)

Skubal and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Oakland Athletics. The A’s were just swept by the Boston Red Sox and head into this game with a 1-6 record. The Detroit starter took care of business in his first start, picking up a win against the Chicago White Sox. Skubal pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Skubal’s strikeout line is 8.5 and I’m tempted to put that with his recording a win in a same game parlay, but for the purposes of this bet, like the line on his notching his second win a little better.

Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Freeman will face the Chicago Cubs and veteran starter Kyle Hendricks. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman went hitless in his last game but has at least two bases in four of five games he has registered a hit this season. Hendricks’ 2020 campaign, when he posted a 2.88 ERA, feels like a fever dream. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits in his first start against the Texas Rangers and should get knocked around in a similar fashion on Friday. Freeman heads into the matchup 5-13 against Hendricks in his career with a double, home run and four RBI.

Bryan Reynolds over 0.5 hits (-185)

Reynolds will have a tough matchup against Grayson Rodriguez as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Baltimore Orioles. The Pirates outfielder heads into this game hitting .323 to start the season, although the switch-hitter has been slightly worse against right-handed pitchers than left-handers. Still, he should have ample opportunities batting toward the top of the Pittsburgh order.