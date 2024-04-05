MLB betting: Best home run prop bets for Friday, April 5

There are any number of bets that you can make on a baseball game. You can take the usual wagers like a team on the moneyline, the run line (spread) or over/under on the total. Bettors can also get more specific and try to pick players that will hit a home run that day. Due to the inflated odds, it is a longshot bet, so we suggest using 0.5 units on these wagers.

Here are our best home run bets for Friday, April 15, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best home run bets: Friday, April 5

J.T. Realmuto vs. Washington Nationals (+450)

Realmuto launched a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the Philadelphia Phillies’ first series of the season. He has a hit in four straight games and has a good matchup Friday against Washington starter Patrick Corbin. He is 11-32 against the southpaw in his career, with two home runs. It may not seem like a lot, but it is tied for the most on the team against Corbin.

Kyle Tucker vs. Texas Rangers (+320)

Given that the Houston Astros and the Rangers are in the same division, we will see them play several times this year. Friday marks the start of the first series of the year, and Texas will start Cody Bradford. This will be his second appearance of the season, and he allowed a home run in the first. Tucker is 2-5 against Bradford in his career with a home run.

Pete Alonso vs. Cincinnati Reds (+330)

Alonso will take on Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene. He is known for his high-speed fastball, but he also tends to get a little wild and give up runs. Alonso already has one home run against him in his career, and all he needs to do is get a hold of one of Greene’s fastballs and there’s a good chance this prop hits.