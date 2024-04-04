Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 4

Thursdays are usually a light day in Major League Baseball. Teams are either wrapping up their midweek series, starting a long weekend series, or traveling. The MLB schedule for Thursday, April 4, is no exception. There are only six games on deck, with one being a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets.

With limited options to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets for Thursday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 11-3-1

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, April 4

Tanner Bibee, under 6.5 strikeouts (-125)

Bibee had a high strikeout line in his first start of the season against the Oakland Athletics. He finished with only four in four innings of work. On Thursday, Bibee will face the Minnesota Twins, who had the highest average strikeouts per game in the league last year. Still, if the Twins can get to him early and put up a few runs in the early part of the game, Bibee should finish with fewer than seven strikeouts

Bobby Witt Jr., over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Witt has been among the few bright spots for the Kansas City Royals. He is hitting .400 through the first six games, and seven of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases. Witt has finished with at least two bases in all but one game this season. He has a great matchup against Chicago White Sox starter Mike Soroka, who allowed four earned runs on seven hits through five innings of work in his first start.

Willson Contreras, over 0.5 hits (-185)

The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series against the winless Miami Marlins on Thursday. Miami will start Ryan Weathers, who allowed three earned runs on seven hits in four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his first appearance this season. Contreras hasn’t faced him much but does head into Thursday’s game 3-9 against him with two doubles and a home run. He has a hit in three straight games and should be able to tally another on Thursday.