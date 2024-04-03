MLB betting: Best home run prop bets for Wednesday, April 3

Sometimes, when you’re betting on sports, you want to have a little fun. During the NFL season, we did our lottery ticket parlay series, where we crafted a five-leg minimum parlay intended to bet very little money on for big rewards. A baseball equivalent can be trying to predict who will hit a home run. These bets are intended to be lower in monetary value, maybe even in 0.5 unit plays, letting the inflated odds make up the difference.

With that in mind, here are our favorite home run props for Wednesday, April 3, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best home run bets: Wednesday, April 3

Eddie Rosario vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+600)

Rosario’s best playing days are likely behind him, but he still has a tendency to mash right-handed pitching. He has played in four games this season and has three hits, one of which is a home run. Rosario has had success against Pirates’ starting pitcher Mitch Keller. He has gone 4-7 against him in his career, including a home run.

Cody Bellinger vs. Colorado Rockies (+500)

Bellinger launched his first home run of the season against Colorado on Tuesday. Even though this series is taking place in Chicago, the Cubs’ center fielder has a good chance of sending another one over the fence on Wednesday. He will face Colorado starter Cal Quantrill and is 4-11 with a double against him so far in his career. Bellinger sees Quantrill well and at least has upside to go deep again on Wednesday.

Yordan Alvarez vs. Toronto Blue Jays (+250)

Alvarez has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, slashing a meager .125/.222/.125 through six games. He has had tough matchups against the New York Yankees but has a great chance to turn things around on Wednesday. Alvarez will face Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt and has had success against him. He heads into Wednesday’s matchup 5-15, but with four home runs. Alvarez is still searching for his first home run of the season, and I think he gets it in this game.