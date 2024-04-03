MLB betting: Best NRFI prop bets for Wednesday, April 3

It feels like there are infinite options when it comes to betting on baseball. You have the basics like run line (baseball’s version of the spread) and moneyline, but you can also get more in-depth and bet on certain results in certain innings and which pitcher will throw the first strikeout. One of my favorite bets is wagering on whether either team will score a run in the first inning (YRFI) or not (NRFI).

Here are our favorite NRFI lines for the MLB action on Wednesday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, April 3. Due to the timing of this article, only games with a first pitch after 2 p.m. ET are being considered

Best NRFI bets: Wednesday, April 3

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners (-130)

The Guardians and Mariners will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday. So far, they have split the series, but no runs have been scored in the first inning. Logan Allen will be making his second start of the season for Cleveland and didn’t allow a first inning run in his last. George Kirby gets the starting nod on Wednesday and picked up a win in his first appearance of the year, notably not allowing a run in the first inning.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals (-105)

I included this game in my MLB best bets article for the day. Neither team has scored a run in the first inning of their games this season. Pittsburgh arguably has a better chance of doing so on Wednesday against Washington starter Trevor Williams, but if he can get out of the first, Mitch Keller should be able to shut down the top of the Washington order the first time through.

Honorable Mention

New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-105)

I’m not feeling good enough about this matchup to officially take it, but I am intrigued. Obviously the tops of these respective lineups are among the best in baseball, but I have faith in Carlos Rodon and Merrill Kelly to start the game firing and not having to settle into the start.

Game To Avoid

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

I’ve been targeting Colorado in my bets because of their bad pitching to start the season. They have allowed 17 runs to Chicago through this series’ first two games. No team scored ahead of the sixth inning in Game 1, but the Cubs put up two in the first inning on Tuesday. Even away from Coors Field, I am avoiding the Colorado pitching staff in NRFI bets.