Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 3

The MLB returns to action on Wednesday, April 3, with a loaded 15-game scheduled, weather permitting. This would allow bettors ample opportunities to find the best player prop lines. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Wednesday’s MLB slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 9-3

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, April 3

Yan Gomes, over 0.5 hits (-170)

Gomes is still searching for his first hit of the season and heads into Wednesday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies 0-9 on the season. He has a good matchup to get off this hitless streak as he and the Cubs will face Colorado starter Cal Quantrill. Gomes is 2-5 so far in his career, and the off day on Tuesday should help Gomes head into this matchup rested.

Adrian Houser, over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

Update: This game has been postponed due to rain and the teams will play a doublheader on Thursday.

Houser will be making his first start of the 2024 season. Last year, with the Milwaukee Brewers, he finished with an 8-5 record and a 4.12 ERA in 23 appearances. Houser dealt with injuries but managed to finish with at least five strikeouts in three of his last four and seven of his last nine appearances of the season. The New York pitching staff struck out 12 Tiger batters in the series opener on Monday, and Houser should punch out at least five on Wednesday.

Lane Thomas, under 1.5 total bases (-170)

Thomas and the Washington Nationals will face Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Keller has had Thomas’ number so far in their matchups as the Nationals outfielder enters the day 0-6 against him. Thomas is altogether struggling to begin the year hitting just .125 through four games. He has yet to have more than one total base in a game this season, and that streak should continue Wednesday.

Tyler Glasnow, under 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants. The LA starter will be making his third start of the season. So far, Glasnow has struck out three against the San Diego Padres and five against the St. Louis Cardinals. As a team, San Francisco struck out just seven times on Tuesday night. Glasnow faced the Giants once last season and struck out seven hits in six innings of work.