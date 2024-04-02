Best MLB bets for Tuesday, April 2

The MLB is back in action on Tuesday, April 2. Only two teams are scheduled to have the day off, and weather permitting, we have 14 games on the projected slate. This means that there is plenty of baseball action to bet on.

With that in mind, here are our MLB best bets for Tuesday’s action. This article is for bets that can be run lines, inning props and everything in between. It can include player props, but we also have a designated player prop article each day for those.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 8-1

MLB bets: Tuesday, April 2

San Diego Padres moneyline (-135)

San Diego is taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series to start the week. The Padres dropped game one 6-2 but have a much better matchup on Tuesday. They give the starting nod to Yu Darvish, who has a 0-0 record and a 1.04 ERA through three appearances. The Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas, who has a 0-1 record and a 10.38 ERA. San Diego should be able to get back into the win column on Tuesday.

NRFI (No Runs 1st Inning) Angels vs. Marlins (-110)

Miami is still looking for its first win, which is impressive as it scored four runs in the first inning of the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. It just shows their inconsistency, and the biggest threat to this prop not hitting is Mike Trout launching a first-inning home run off of Jesus Luzardo. You could hedge your bets and also take a Trout home run prop, but really, there shouldn’t be a run scored in the first inning with this pitching matchup.

Cubs -1.5 vs. Rockies (+100)

The Chicago Cubs are taking on the Colorado Rockies to open up the week. It’s a three-game series in Chicago, and the Cubs won the first game 5-0. That makes back-to-back wins for the Cubbies and they are primed for another on Tuesday. Chicago will face Colorado starter Kyle Freeland who began the season allowing 10 earned runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the way the Cubs have been swinging the bats, mixed with how badly Colorado is playing, I think they cover the run line on Tuesday.