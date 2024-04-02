Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 2

The MLB is back in action with 14 games scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, weather permitting. With nearly every team in action, there is a surplus of player props to look through to try and find the best lines. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Tuesday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 8-1

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, April 2

Kyle Freeland, under 3.5 strikeouts (-140)

This low strikeout line is concerning, but not enough to not take it. Freeland got rocked in his first game of the season, allowing 10 earned runs in just 2.1 innings. Going back to last season, he has finished with fewer than four strikeouts in his past six starts.

Ha-Seong Kim, over 0.5 hits (-185)

Kim and the San Diego Padres will face Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The San Diego shortstop picked up a double in the series opener on Monday, knocking his second double of the season. He has picked up a hit in back-to-back games and heads into Tuesday’s matchup 3-6 in his career against Mikolas.

Corey Seager, over 0.5 runs scored (+100)

Seager has had Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin’s number so far in his career. The Texas Rangers shortstop goes into Tuesday’s matchup 5-9 with two doubles and a home run. Seager scored two runs in the series opener and has three runs scored through three games played to begin the 2024 campaign. Whether it be by a home run or from assistance by one of his teammates, Seager should score a run on Tuesday.