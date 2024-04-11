Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 11

The MLB slate for Thursday, April 11 features just six games. We break down our favorite player prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s games.

Grace McDermott’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 2-1

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, April 11

Christian Yelich over 0.5 RBI vs. Reds (+155)

Yelich has added up seven RBIs over his last three starts and has four home runs this month alone. The Brewers’ DH is heating up after a somewhat slow start to the season at the plate, and should be able to match up against Reds starter Nick Martinez, who has let up eight earned runs in 10 innings to start the season.

Jon Gray over 6.5 strikeouts vs. Athletics (+105)

While Gray has only added up five strikeouts over his first two starts, Thursday’s matchup against Oakland could provide him with the chance to get those numbers up. Wednesday’s starting pitcher for the Rangers, Cody Bradford, recorded seven strikeouts against the A’s, and Nathan Eovaldi struck out eight Oakland batters on Tuesday.

Anthony Santander under 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI vs. Red Sox (-115)

Santander has recorded seven hits over eight games this month and has recorded a hit in each of his last three games, but he hasn’t scored a run in three games. As the Orioles go up against pitcher Garrett Whitlock, who has allowed just one earned run over 9.1 innings in two starts, Santander’s run drought could continue here.