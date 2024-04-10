Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 10

The MLB slate for Wednesday, April 10 features 14 games. Here, we break down our three favorite bets across the slate for today. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Grace McDermott’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 0-0

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, April 10

Aaron Nola under 5.5 strikeouts vs. Cardinals (-115)

Nola struggled in his first start against the Braves this season. While Nola bounced back with a solid performance against Washington, he has yet to record five strikeouts in a game this season. Nola walked four Nationals in his most recent start, and has just seven total strikeouts over two starts thus far.

Isaac Paredes over 0.5 RBIs vs. Angels (+160)

The Rays third baseman has been heating up at the plate this season. Paredes has recorded at least one hit in every game in April and has smacked three home runs over seven games this month. He has eight RBI over seven games, so the odds are in his favor as the Rays take on Jose Soriano and the Angels. Soriano let up two home runs in his latest start.

Marcell Ozuna over 0.5 HRs (+320)

The odds here are fairly long, but the payoff is solid. The Braves’ Ozuna currently ranks third in MLB in homers this season, with four under his belt this month. The Mets’ starter for Wednesday is Jose Quintana, who has let up one home run in each of his starts this season. If he does it a third consecutive time, Ozuna is the most likely batter to hit it out of the park.