Best MLB bets for Monday, April 1

It’s officially April, and we are getting into the swing of the 2024 MLB season after last week rang in Opening Day. Monday, April 1 brings a full slate of 14 games, giving MLB viewers plenty of betting opportunities. We break down our best bets for today’s game, and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB bets: Monday, April 1

Braves -1.5 vs. White Sox (-148)

The Atlanta Braves got off to the start we’d expect, exacting their revenge on the Phillies after losing 3-1 to Philadelphia in the 2023 postseason. They opened the season with 9-3 and 12-4 wins on the road before falling 5-4 in the final game of the series. The Braves should be able to cover this smaller run spread fairly easily against the White Sox, who started their season going 0-3 at home against the Tigers. Check out alternate run lines here for better returns.

Phillies vs. Reds O8 runs (-120)

Cincinnati’s offense has gotten off to a hot start, amassing 20 runs over their first three games. Though the season is just barely underway, Reds DH Nick Martini is tied for third in RBI standings this season. The Phillies have also been able to grab a few runs, but their defense has been lacking, letting up 25 runs in their first three-game series. The over is the way to go here.

Mookie Betts, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Betts leads the MLB in RBI through the first few weeks of the season, and hit a home run in three of his last four games. While he went hitless on March 31, Betts is always a good bet (no pun intended) to grab a few bases — he has earned two or more bases in five of six starts this season. Keaton Winn will start on the mound for the Giants.

Grace McDermott’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 0-0