Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 1

Welcome to the first Monday of the MLB season! Opening weekend is now in the rearview mirror and teams are still getting their legs under them as the new campaign unfolds. Today’s loaded slate provides ample opportunities for bettors to place player prop bets and we’ll go over some of our favorites with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, April 1

Mookie Betts, over 0.5 RBI (+200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a three-game home set against the San Francisco Giants tonight and Betts has a chance to continue to build on his explosive start to the season. Through six games, the former MVP is batting .500 while leading the league in home runs (4), hits (11), and RBI (10). He went 0-4 in Sunday’s victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and I expect him to bounce back against the team’s arch nemesis from the Bay Area. I’ll take the over on his RBI total for this evening and predict that he drives home at least one runner.

Jose Siri, over 0.5 stolen bases (+550)

After splitting their opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-game set tonight when welcoming the defending champion Texas Rangers to the Trop. The centerfielder got on base just four times over the weekend and made it worthwhile by swiping three bases in those trips around the bags. If he gets on tonight, he’s going, and I’ll take the over on his stolen base total.

Shota Imanaga, under 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Imanaga will make his MLB debut for the Chicago Cubs this afternoon when stepping on the mound against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The “Throwing Philosopher” should prove to be a valuable arm in the Cubbies’ rotation throughout the campaign, but he’s making his debut against a 1-3 Rockies team that is at least making good contact with the ball so far. Colorado batters were K’d just 22 times in their four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, which is just the second-lowest total in the league behind the Dodgers. I’ll take the under for Imanaga’s strikeout total today.

Nick Simon’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 0-0