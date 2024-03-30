Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, March 30

The first Saturday of the MLB season brings fans and bettors alike a packed schedule, with every team scheduled to be in action, weather permitting. This loaded slate provides ample opportunities for bettors to place player prop bets. Here are our favorites for Saturday, March 30, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 6-0

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, March 30

Tanner Bibee, under 6.5 strikeouts (-125)

After taking Logan Allen’s under for his strikeouts on Friday, it feels like I am picking on the Cleveland Guardians starters a little bit. Yes, they have a good matchup against the Oakland Athletics, but this is a high line for punchouts. Tanner Bibee logged 141 strikeouts last season in 142 innings of work. He struck out less than seven batters in eight of his last 10 starts to end 2023 and should hit the under on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani, over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Ohtani had at least one hit in each of his first three games of the season but went hitless on Friday night. He will look to bounce back on Saturday against Lance Lynn. Heading into the matchup, Ohtani is 10-23 against the veteran pitcher and has three home runs with five RBI. I’m not bold enough to predict he will hit a home run outright, but he is still searching for his first big fly in a Dodger uniform.

Christian Walker, over 0.5 hits (-280)

I may not be picking on the Cleveland pitchers, but I am picking on the Colorado Rockies pitching staff. They’ve allowed 32 hits to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first two games of the series. Walker picked up two hits in Game 1 and added a home run as his lone hit from Friday night. He heads into Saturday 4-11 against Colorado starter Austin Gomber in his career and should push his hitting streak to three games to begin the year.