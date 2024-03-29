Best MLB bets for Friday, March 29

The MLB’s Opening Day was on Thursday, and nearly every team was in action. Two games were postponed to Friday, March 29 due to rain, and now there are 10 games on the schedule. This provides bettors with plenty of options to choose from when filling out their betting slips.

With that in mind, here are our best MLB bets for Friday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Alternatively to our daily player prop bet article, these bets can be run lines, player props, 1st inning props and everything in between.

MLB bets: Friday, March 29

Under 0.5 runs scored 1st inning, Marlins vs. Pirates (-115)

They needed extra innings, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the series opener 6-5 on Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Game two on Friday will see Pittsburgh start Martin Perez, with Miami countering with A.J. Puk. Despite the teams combining for 11 runs in the game, none were scored in the first inning. Both southpaws should be able to get out of the first inning without allowing a run.

Diamondbacks -1.5 vs. Rockies (-112)

Arizona dominated Colorado on Opening Day, 16-2. The Diamondbacks did score 14 of those run in a monster third inning. That could be cause for concern that Arizona scored all 16 runs in the first three innings, but they won by 15 runs either way. The Diamondbacks will entrust Merrill Kelly on the mound and I think they not only win game two of the series but also do so by at least two runs.

Spencer Strider, over 8.5 strikeouts (-115)

This is a high strikeout line, but Strider led the league in punchouts last season. He kept that momentum going through the spring, fanning 29 hitters in 18.2 innings of work. Strider faced the Philadelphia Phillies four times during the regular season last year and had at least nine strikeouts in all four appearances.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 3-3