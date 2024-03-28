Best MLB player prop bets for Opening Day

Major League Baseball is back in action with its regular season starting on Thursday, March 28. All of the games from now until the World Series count, and Thursday begins over six months of opportunities to place bets on your favorite player props.

Without wasting any time getting started, let’s take a look at our favorite player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, March 28, Opening Day

Oneil Cruz, over 0.5 total bases (-125)

Cruz had an impressive spring, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates with seven home runs and 14 RBI. He finished the spring slashing .261/.333/.739 in 16 games. Cruz will have to face off against Miami Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo, and he typically struggles against southpaws hitting just .173 during his career. Even so, it is hard to ignore the momentum he is coming into the season with, and I think he picks up at least one total base in this game.

Cole Ragans, over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)

Ragans gets the starting nod for the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day and will take on the Minnesota Twins. He had 12 appearances after being acquired by the Royals last year and punched out at least seven in eight of them. None were against the Twins, but Ragans should be able to tally at least seven strikeouts on Thursday, especially since Minnesota averaged the most strikeouts per game last season.

Jose Ramirez, over 0.5 hits (-275)

Ramirez gets the benefit of being a switch hitter, so he won’t be at a technical disadvantage against an opposing pitcher. He and the Cleveland Guardians will face southpaw Alex Wood and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Ramirez is a career .279 hitter against lefites, although he did finish below that in 2023, hitting .243. Still, Ramirez is one of Cleveland’s best hitters, and he should be able to tally at least one hit on Thursday.