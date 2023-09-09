Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, September 9

MLB is back with a full 15-game slate of action on Saturday, September 9, which means a ton of options to choose from for those looking for player props today. There’s a lot to sort through, so we’re here to help you break it down with three of our favorite plays from the day’s games (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, September 9

Logan Webb, under 2.5 earned runs (-125)

Yes, Webb has allowed three or more earned runs in three of his last four starts, but consider the competition: against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, and then a home-and-home against the fearsome Atlanta Braves. Prior to that, the Giants workhorse had hit this under in six of eight outings, and the schedule gets substantially easier today against a Rockies team that’s dreadful at the plate away from Coors Field. (Colorado has a .218/.271/.350 line as a team on the road against right-handed pitching since August 1.) The last time Webb got to face this team in the friendly confines of Oracle Park, he struck out 10 in a complete-game shutout — keeping them below three runs shouldn’t be too tall an order, especially at these odds.

Michael King, over 13.5 outs recorded (-115)

King has only cleared this number once all season long, but there’s a good reason for that: Up until mid-August, the righty was one of the Yankees’ highest-leverage relievers, only starting to build up to a starter’s workload a couple of weeks ago. He went 2.2 innings in a start against the Nationals on August 24, then four shutout innings against the Tigers on August 29, then five innings of one-run ball against the Astros last weekend — while throwing 70 pitches. King should be up to at least 75-80 for his next start, which comes on Saturday against the Brewers — a team hitting a dreadful .232/.321/.356 against right-handers since the start of August. After Luis Severino was forced to leave Friday night’s loss early due to injury, New York’s bullpen is a bit thin, giving Aaron Boone all the more reason to let King work as deep into this game as he can. There’s no reason he can’t go at least five innings in this spot.

Ke’Bryan Hayes and Connor Joe, over 1.5 total bases (+290)

We don’t blame you if you want nothing to do with the Pirates’ offense, but Pittsburgh has one of the matchups of the day against Braves rookie lefty Dylan Dodd. After allowing just one run in five innings in his MLB debut back in early April, Dodd has allowed seven, three, four and five runs in each of his next four starts, the last of which came back in mid-June. The Braves sent him back down to Triple-A at that point, where he’s posted a 6.55 ERA over 14 appearances (13 starts). We simply don’t have a ton of evidence that he’s a Major League-caliber pitcher at this point, and while Pittsburgh isn’t the best lineup, they do have a couple of right-handed bats who can make Dodd pay. Hayes has been white-hot of late, slashing .318/.388/.682 over his last 11 games, and he’s slugging .534 against lefties this year. Joe has long been a southpaw specialist, and this season is no different, with an .843 OPS against lefties (compared to just .698 against righties).