Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, September 8

Every MLB team is set to be in action on Friday, September 8. The day begins at 2:20 p.m. ET when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago Cubs. Friday’s slate wraps with the Colorado Rockies facing off with the San Francisco Giants in a divisional matchup, with first pitch scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, September 8

Kyle Harrison, over 6.5 strikeouts (-140)

This prop could be a tall order for the rookie southpaw, but he should be up for it. This will be just his fourth career start, and already he has 16 strikeouts over 15.1 innings. He struck out five against the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies and 11 against the Cincinnati Reds. Harrison takes on the Colorado Rockies on Friday night and should be able to punch out at least seven hitters.

Ramon Laureano, over 0.5 hits (-145)

Laureano will face Los Angeles Angels starting Griffin Canning on Friday. He enters 6-for-15 against the righty with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI. Admittedly, Laureano has gone hitless in his last two games but had a three-game hit streak prior to that. He should pick up at least one base knock on Friday.

Blake Snell, over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

I don’t know that a player can win Comeback Player of the Year from how they started the same season, but Snell would be a candidate. He got off to a 1-6 start and then was 4-7 at the end of June. Now, Snell heads into Friday’s start against the Houston Astros with a 12-9 record and a 2.50 ERA, the lowest in the majors. He has struck out at least seven batters in three straight games and six of his last seven appearances. Snell should be able to tally seven punchouts against the Astros, especially is his batting order can keep the game competitive early.