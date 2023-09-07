Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, September 7

We’ve got a light slate around the Majors on Thursday, with just six games on the docket as most teams travel ahead of their respective weekend series. Still, all is not lost for those hoping to find profitable player props tonight: There’s always value to be found if you know where to look, and we’re here to help with three of our favorite plays of the day (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, September 7

Eduardo Rodriguez, over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Rodriguez has kept on chugging for the most part since declining his trade to the Dodgers and opting to stay in Detroit. The Tigers lefty has cleared this strikeout total in three of his last four starts, including fanning seven over 6.2 innings against the Guardians last time out. (The lone exception? A matchup against the Astros, the best offense in baseball against left-handed pitching.) E-Rod should make it four of five on Thursday night against a Yankees team that has the highest K rate in the Majors against southpaws — 28.6% — over the last three weeks. Especially as they prioritize getting their young talent more playing time, this is a very whiff-prone New York team, and Rodriguez is a very good bet to clear this over if he goes at least five innings.

Matt Olson and Eddie Rosario, over 1.5 total bases (+250)

There isn’t a more lopsided matchup tonight than this historically great Braves offense against ancient Cardinals righty Adam Wainwright, who enters with a whopping 8.10 ERA — including a 10.89 mark over five starts in the month of August. You’re understandably not going to find much of any juice on any single Atlanta hitter, but putting together a same-game parlay can tilt the odds in your favor while still having a great chance of hitting. Olson has homered in three straight games and might very well go yard again facing a pitcher who’s allowed a .623 SLG to lefty batters this season, while Rosario also gets to enjoy the platoon advantage and just went 2-for-4 with a double last night.

Javier Assad, over 15.5 outs recorded (-105)

Assad has been a god-send since being thrust into the Cubs rotation due to Marcus Stroman’s injury. The righty hasn’t just been serviceable; he’s been great, with two or fewer earned runs allowed in each of his six starts — five of which have cleared this over, and three of which have gone seven innings or more. The Diamondbacks certainly aren’t pushovers at the plate, but they’re hardly world-beaters either, ranking just 20th in team OPS against righties since August 1. With the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field tonight, Assad is a good bet to pitch into the sixth inning once again.