Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, September 6

MLB is back with a full slate of games on Wednesday, September 6. Wednesdays have become an earlier day in the baseball world, with nine of the 16 games starting before 7 p.m. ET. The day began at 12:15 p.m. ET with the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Pittsburgh Pirates. It wraps as the Baltimore Orioles take on the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Wednesday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, September 6

Patrick Sandoval, under 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Sandoval struck out three in his last performance against the Oakland Athletics. He has yet to face the Baltimore Orioles this season. Sandoval has struck out fewer than six batters in two of his last three appearances. With the way that the Orioles have been swinging the bats recently, he may not have a long enough outing to get six strikeouts.

Jordan Lyles, to not record a win (-230)

It feels mean picking on Lyles with his poor record. He started the season with a whopping 0-11 record but has improved and gone 4-4 over his last 13 appearances. Lyles has faced the Chicago White Sox twice this season already. He allowed four earned runs in each appearance. If Chicago can get to him early, the should be able to keep him from registering a win.

Corey Seager, under 1.5 hits (-230)

Seager will take on Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. He enters the game 5-for-17 in his career against the veteran pitcher. Seager had multi-hit games on Sunday and Monday but heads into this game coming off a 0-2 game with two strikeouts. He may be able to pick up a base knock on Wednesday, but it shouldn’t be a multi-hit game.