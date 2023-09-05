Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, September 5

With a full evening slate around the Majors, options are plentiful for those looking to find profitable player props on Tuesday. Of course, such a stacked menu also means that it can be hard to sort through it all — which is why we’re here to help with three of our favorite plays of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, September 5

Pete Alonso, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

This one is pretty straight-forward: Alonso 1) is red-hot of late, with two home runs in his last game on Sunday afternoon, 2) has crushed lefties all year, with a .573 SLG and .913 OPS and 3) has owned Patrick Corbin throughout his career, with a .326/.442/.721 slash line including five homers and two doubles against the veteran Nationals lefty. Corbin just gave up six runs on 10 hits last time out against the Blue Jays, and at plus odds, I’m happy to bet on Alonso doing some serious damage on Tuesday.

Brandon Pfaadt, over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

I’m not even that big of a fan of Pfaadt, who’s been better since coming back up to the Majors in the second half but has yet to look much like the top prospect who tore through the Minors over the last couple of years. But this Rockies lineup is dismal right now, especially away from Coors Field: Colorado has a league-high 29% K rate against right-handed pitching since the start of August, a number that jumps to a whopping 33.5% on the road. We just saw Pfaadt’s teammate, Merrill Kelly, carve up this lineup for 12 Ks on Monday, and even though Pfaadt has only cleared this number three times in his last eight starts, he’s shown that he can handle subpar offenses — he threw seven innings of two-hit ball with seven Ks against the Giants back at the start of August.

Andre Jackson, over 14.5 outs recorded (-115)

Jackson has only completed a full five innings twice all year, but they came in his two most recent starts — the righty has been making the transition from the bullpen to the rotation since the Pirates acquired him from the Dodgers earlier this summer. Jackson has thrown 79 and then 86 pitches over his last two outings, meaning he should be good for at least around 90 on Tuesday, more than enough to get him through five innings. And he pitched very well in those games, too, holding the Cubs to two runs over six frames before giving up just one run on two hits with seven Ks in 5.2 innings against the Royals last week. The Brewers aren’t too tough of a matchup, just 25th in team OPS against righties since August 1, and I think Jackson will be more than good enough to clear this total.