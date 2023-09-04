Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, September 4

Monday typically means a lighter slate than usual around MLB, as most teams travel following their weekend series, but we’ve got 11 games on tap around the Majors today — meaning plenty of opportunities for those looking for juicy player props. How can you sift through it all? As usual, we’re here to help with three of our favorite plays of the day (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Monday, September 4

Cole Ragans, over 5.5 strikeouts (-185)

Look, I know there’s no a ton of juice here, but this number is simply too good to pass up. If you’re not familiar with Ragans just yet — he does play for the Royals, after all — it’s about time you read up, because the fireballing lefty has been one of the stories of the second half. Acquired from Texas in the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Rangers, here are Ragans’ strikeout totals since entering K.C.’s rotation for good at the start of August: 8, 11, 5, 9, 11, 9. He’s fallen below this number just once in six starts, and he gets a dream matchup against a White Sox team that has the second-highest K rate in baseball against left-handers since the start of August. Maybe today is the day the league finally catches up to Ragans, but I’m not counting on it.

Logan Webb, over 17.5 outs recorded (-110)

If you can get Webb at even money to complete six innings, you’d do well to grab it: The Giants workhorse is second only to Gerrit Cole in quality starts this season (19), and he’s gone at least six frames in eight of his last 11 starts. (Two of which came against the Braves, so you know he’s earned it.) Webb will face off against a Cubs offense on Monday afternoon that’s cooled off dramatically of late: After catching fire post-trade deadline, Chicago ranks just 22nd in team OPS against righties over the last two weeks — and they have the fifth-highest ground-ball rate over that span, which bodes well for a pitcher who forces as many grounders as anyone. Even if Webb runs into a bit of trouble, San Fran’s beleaguered pitching staff is such that manager Gabe Kapler gives his ace a very long leash, and he’s a good bet to get through six come hell or high water.

Trea Turner and Alec Bohm, over 1.5 total bases (+270)

A top-five offense in baseball against left-handers since the start of August gets to face a lefty with an 8.50 ERA over his last five appearances? Sign me up. Rich Hill has gotten shelled since being acquired by the Padres at last month’s trade deadline, but given the state of San Diego’s rotation right now, the team doesn’t have many better options right now. That’s great news for this entire Phillies lineup, but especially Turner and Bohm, who’ve not only been swinging the bat well of late but who have been crushing lefties — including Sunday, when Turner tallied two hits and Bohm went yard against southpaw Wade Miley. Turner is 8-for-17 with a homer and two doubles lifetime against Hill, and he’s been tearing the cover off the ball lately, with an 1.171 OPS over his last 24 games. Bohm has an .938 OPS against lefties this year and a 1.004 mark overall over the last two weeks.