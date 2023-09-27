Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, September 27

Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc on the baseball schedule, especially on the East Coast, meaning we’ll have yet another jam-packed day around the Majors — with 16 games on the docket for Wednesday, September 27, barring yet another rainout. That means plenty of action, and just as importantly, plenty of options to choose from for those looking for profitable player props tonight. Here are three of our favorite plays of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, September 27

Bryce Miller, under 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Despite his overwhelming fastball, Miller hasn’t been much of a strikeout artist this season. His K rate and whiff rate for the year are both below-average, and he’s fanned four or fewer batters in six of his 10 starts since the beginning of August. All of which is to say that I’m not sure why we’re getting so much juice on the under here, but I’ll take it — especially against an Astros team that has the league’s second-lowest strikeout rate against righties since September 1. (And just limited a better strikeout pitcher, George Kirby, to four Ks in six innings on Tuesday night.) Even if Miller pitches well, I don’t think he’ll rack up whiffs: He was sensational in his last start against Houston, firing 6.1 shutout innings, but it came with just two strikeouts.

Jose Berrios, over 15.5 outs recorded (-115)

This is another line that feels almost too good to be true. Berrios has pitched into the sixth innings in each of his last seven starts, including last time out against the Yankees, when he allowed four runs over 5.2 innings of work. New York has been dreadful against right-handed pitching in the second half, but especially in September, where they’re slashing .214/.301/.378 against righties as a team. Toronto has a two-game lead over the Mariners in the Wild Card chase, but they’re still far from safe, certainly not safe enough to ease up on Berrios’ workload with an eye toward a potential postseason series. The Jays need every win they can get, and they should lean pretty heavily on one of their workhorses tonight.

Anthony Santander and Austin Hays, over 1.5 total bases (+350)

The Orioles get one of the friendliest pitching matchups of the night on Wednesday, going up against Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin. Baltimore has been a top-five offense against southpaws in September, and Corbin has struggled mightily this month, with a 6.86 ERA over four starts — including outings of five (against the Braves) and eight (against the Mets) earned runs. Both Hays (.789 OPS) and Santander (.780) hit lefties well, and even better, they’ve both crushed Corbin throughout their careers. Hays is 7-for-12 with two doubles, a triple and a homer lifetime against the veteran, while Santander is 5-for-13 with two doubles and a homer. On a night when Baltimore could plausibly clinch the AL East, expect them to bust out the bats.