Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, September 22

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Friday, September 22. The day begins as the Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET. The schedule wraps with the San Francisco Giants facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, September 22

Mookie Betts, over 0.5 hits (-285)

On Friday, Betts will see a familiar face, taking on San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Sean Manaea. He heads into the game 10-for-26 in his career against the Giants lefty, with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight RBI. Betts went hitless in Thursday’s series opener but should get into the hit column on Friday.

Dakota Hudson, over 2.5 strikeouts (-140)

This will be Hudson’s first appearance against the San Diego Padres this season. He struck out three his last time out but did have two or fewer punchouts in his four starts before that. Still, Hudson is facing a Padres lineup that has struck out at least three times against the last three starters they have faced and has been more susceptible against righties this year.

Sawyer Gipson-Long, over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

The rookie will be making his third career start on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. He has pitched extremely well so far and has a plus matchup. Gipson-Long most recently struck out 11 in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He struck out five in his major league debut against the Chicago White Sox. Gipson-Long should finish with at least six punchouts against Oakland on Friday.