Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, September 20

Chris Landers takes you through their top MLB player prop bets on DraftKings for Wednesday, September 20th.

By Chris Landers
Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox singles against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Rise and shine, baseball bettors. A getaway Wednesday means tons of matinee starts — more than half of today’s slate — and that means you need to get your player props in a bit earlier than usual. Don’t worry, though: As always, we’re here to help you sort through it all, with three of our favorite plays of the day. (All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, September 20

Kevin Gausman, over 7.5 strikeouts (-115)

Gausman has been a bit shaky of late, with a 4.32 ERA over three starts in September. His eight-inning, 10-K gem against the Royals a couple weeks ago is a testament to how great his stuff still is, though, and he gets a dream matchup against the Yankees on Wednesday night. Gausman has absolutely owned New York throughout his time with the Blue Jays, and this year is no different: In two starts against the Yankees, the righty has allowed just three runs (two earned) with a whopping 21 strikeouts over 14 innings. New York’s 25.6% K rate against righties this month is the sixth-worst in baseball, and I think Gausman once again carries massive strikeout upside in this spot.

George Kirby, over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

We rode with Luis Castillo’s strikeout over against the A’s on Tuesday and cashed, so why not go back to the well with Kirby? Oakland has the second-highest strikeout rate against righties this month at a whopping 27.6%, and Kirby has cleared this total in three of his last four starts and seven of his last 10. This number simply seems too low for a very good pitcher facing a bad lineup in a pitcher-friendly park.

Rafael Devers and Justin Turner, to record a hit (+100)

Rangers righty Jon Gray has been in a bad way lately, with a 7.15 ERA and 18 hits allowed over three starts so far in September — and we know from his history that when he’s in a rut, he typically stays there for a while. Turner has a hit in five of his last six games, and the veteran has crushed Gray in his career, slashing .357/.426/.571 in 47 plate appearances. Devers, meanwhile, is on an absolute heater, with a 1.314 OPS over his last 10 games. These two have been Boston’s offensive engines all year, and they’re a great bet to each tally a hit in this spot.

