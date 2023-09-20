Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, September 20

Rise and shine, baseball bettors. A getaway Wednesday means tons of matinee starts — more than half of today’s slate — and that means you need to get your player props in a bit earlier than usual. Don’t worry, though: As always, we’re here to help you sort through it all, with three of our favorite plays of the day. (All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, September 20

Kevin Gausman, over 7.5 strikeouts (-115)

Gausman has been a bit shaky of late, with a 4.32 ERA over three starts in September. His eight-inning, 10-K gem against the Royals a couple weeks ago is a testament to how great his stuff still is, though, and he gets a dream matchup against the Yankees on Wednesday night. Gausman has absolutely owned New York throughout his time with the Blue Jays, and this year is no different: In two starts against the Yankees, the righty has allowed just three runs (two earned) with a whopping 21 strikeouts over 14 innings. New York’s 25.6% K rate against righties this month is the sixth-worst in baseball, and I think Gausman once again carries massive strikeout upside in this spot.

George Kirby, over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

We rode with Luis Castillo’s strikeout over against the A’s on Tuesday and cashed, so why not go back to the well with Kirby? Oakland has the second-highest strikeout rate against righties this month at a whopping 27.6%, and Kirby has cleared this total in three of his last four starts and seven of his last 10. This number simply seems too low for a very good pitcher facing a bad lineup in a pitcher-friendly park.

Rafael Devers and Justin Turner, to record a hit (+100)

Rangers righty Jon Gray has been in a bad way lately, with a 7.15 ERA and 18 hits allowed over three starts so far in September — and we know from his history that when he’s in a rut, he typically stays there for a while. Turner has a hit in five of his last six games, and the veteran has crushed Gray in his career, slashing .357/.426/.571 in 47 plate appearances. Devers, meanwhile, is on an absolute heater, with a 1.314 OPS over his last 10 games. These two have been Boston’s offensive engines all year, and they’re a great bet to each tally a hit in this spot.