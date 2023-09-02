Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, September 2

Another full slate of action around MLB means another full menu to choose from for those looking for profitable player props on Saturday. Some of the biggest names in the game will be on the mound this evening, while top prospects are making their debuts as rosters expand in September. With so many options at your disposal, we’re here to help you sort through it all with three of our favorite plays of the day.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, September 2

Luis Severino, over 5.5 hits allowed (+105)

Good for Severino for coming through with two solid outings after his nightmarish start to this season, but I’m still not buying it as he takes the mound again on Saturday. After getting the Nationals and Tigers over the last two weeks, the competition ratchets up considerably with a trip to Houston to take on the Astros — the same team that lit the righty up for five runs on five hits and three walks in just four innings of work back in early August. Yes, that technically falls below this number, but the point remains that Severino has been awfully hittable all year, with an expected batting average that falls within the bottom five percent of the league. Houston has been a top-five offense against righties since the start of August, and while Severino has hit this under in five straight starts, he gave up exactly five hits in four of them — and averaged 8.6 hits allowed in five starts in July.

Reese Olson, over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

You may not have heard of Olson just yet, but the Tigers rookie boasts one of the nastiest sliders in the game, with a .223 batting average and whopping 43.8% whiff rate on the pitch this year. He just struck out 10 Yankees in only 4.1 innings last time out, and he’s hit this over in three of his last four starts overall. The matchup on Saturday could hardly be better, too: The Chicago White Sox have the league’s ninth-highest K rate against righty pitching since August 1 (and the third-lowest team OPS), and they’ve been particularly vulnerable against righty breaking stuff. Even if Olson only goes 4-5 innings, he has a good shot at hitting this over — he struck out six in five frames the first time he faced Chicago back in June.

Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott, to record a hit (+100)

The Phillies have gotten it rolling on offense of late, especially against righties, with the league’s highest team OPS against right-handers since the start of August. While Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Co. are a big reason for that surge, Marsh and Stott have been doing their parts too: Marsh is hitting .311 with a .901 OPS against righties this year with a 1.122 OPS over his last 11 games, while Stott is hitting .291 with a .811 OPS over his last 12. Brewers righty Colin Rea has given up a .258/.325/.511 slash line to lefty hitters this year, and he has a 6.00 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break. Marsh and Stott are among the best bets to get a knock today of any Philly hitter, especially at plus odds.