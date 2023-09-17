Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, September 17

Rise and shine, baseball bettors. Sunday means a full slate of matinee games, with a ton of options to choose from for those looking for player props — and not a ton of time to do your homework. Luckily, we’re here to help with three of our favorite plays of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, September 17

Bryce Harper, over 1.5 total bases (-105)

It’s not often that you see this little juice for multiple total bases, but I still think Harper is a great bet as the Phillies take on the Cardinals this afternoon. For starters, the two-time MVP has fully woken up at the plate, hitting .291/.400/.557 so far in the second half. And then there’s the match: Harper has absolutely owned St. Louis righty Dakota Hudson in his career, going 6-for-7 lifetime with two doubles, a homer and three walks in 10 plate appearances. Hudson has struggled mightily of late, allowing 12 runs over his last two starts, and I think Harper and the Phils are in for a big day on Sunday.

Carlos Rodon, over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

It’s been largely a debut season to forget for Rodon in New York, but the Yankees’ high-priced lefty showed signs of life last time out. Rodon changed up his pitch mix, incorporating his curveball and changeup more in addition to his signature fastball/slider combo, and some eye-popping results followed: nine Ks in five innings of one-run ball against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, with a whopping 16 swinging strikes. Granted, we’ve seen these flashes before, and Rodon’s fastball velocity has fluctuated on a start-to-start basis. If we get the same guy on Sunday against the Pirates, though, six strikeouts feels like the floor.

Brandon Williamson, under 16.5 outs recorded (-120)

There’s not much to recommend the post-deadline fire sale version of the Mets, but say this for New York: This lineup has been absolutely pounding lefties. Pete Alonso and Co. have the second-highest OPS against southpaws in September, with a .292/.350/.556 as a team. They chased Reds rookie Andrew Abbott after just 3.2 innings in Saturday’s game, and I think they’ll do something similar against fellow lefty Brandon Williamson on Sunday. This will be Williamson’s second start since missing two weeks on the COVID IL, and his first wasn’t encouraging: The rookie’s velocity was down, and he gave up five runs on seven hits over just four innings against the Tigers. Maybe he knocked all the rust off, but I’m skeptical, and this is a particularly tough matchup even at full health.