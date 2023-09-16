Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, September 16

We’ve got a jam-packed day of baseball on Saturday, with a doubleheader between the Giants and Rockies bringing us to a full 16 games on tap — meaning plenty to pull from for those looking for profitable MLB player props. The action gets underway early this afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET, and to help you narrow things down here are three of our favorite plays of the day (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, September 16

Pete Alonso, over 1.5 runs + hits + RBI (+100)

The Mets may have packed it in already, but Alonso has kept right on hitting, with another homer on Friday raising his slash line over the last two weeks to .289/.377/.756. He’s also got a .904 OPS against lefties on the year, which matches up very well with Reds rookie southpaw Andrew Abbott tonight. Abbott got off to a scorching start to his MLB career, but he’s hit something of a wall of late, with a 6.09 ERA since August 1. Alonso is a great bet to do some damage tonight, and with the Mets hitting .292/.350/.556 as a team against lefty pitching since the start of September, he’ll be in good position to rack up counting stats as well.

Chris Bassitt, to record a win (+195)

The Blue Jays finally snapped their losing skid in Friday night’s series opener against the Red Sox, and I think Toronto will make it two in a row Saturday — with Bassitt leading the way. The righty was roughed up last time out against the Rangers, but he’s generally been a very steady hand in the second half, with a 3.26 ERA since the All-Star break. Boston’s offense has the third-highest K rate in the league since September 1, and they’re hitting just .221 away from the friendly confines of Fenway Park. Bassitt should be in for a nice outing tonight, and with a struggling Chris Sale facing a Jays lineup that hits lefties very well, I think he’ll pick up a win for his efforts.

Trevor Williams, over 3.5 strikeouts (-115)

Williams isn’t anything to write home about: He’s given up 15 runs across his first two starts this month, and he has a K rate in the 11th percentile. Still, despite those struggles, this number is way too low — Williams has cleared it in five of his last six outings, and he’ll face a Brewers squad tonight that has a 26.7% K rate against righties since the start of the month (fourth-highest in baseball). The rebuilding Nationals are giving Williams a very long leash, and if he makes it through four or five frames today, I think he’ll hit this over.