Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, September 15

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Friday, September 15. The games begin with the New York Yankees taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:35 p.m. ET. The night is capped by the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET. With so many to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, September 15

Bobby Miller, under 6.5 strikeouts (-155)

Miller has been good for the Los Angeles Dodgers, tallying a 9-3 record and a 3.98 ERA in 18 appearances. The rookie has been reliable and has struck out 9t hitters over 101.2 innings of work. He did punch out eight Washington Nationals in his last start, but that was only the fourth time he finished with more than six strikeouts this season.

Xander Bogaerts, over 0.5 hits (-190)

On Friday, Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will face Oakland Athletics reliever Sean Newcomb. The southpaw will make his seventh appearance this season and his second start. Bogaerts hasn’t seen much of Newcomb but is 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI against him in his career. He should pick up a hit on Friday night.

Justin Steele, to record a win (+145)

The Chicago Cubs’ southpaw has amassed a 16-3 record, the second-most wins in the league. His 2.49 ERA is also the second-best in the majors among starting pitchers. He has a good matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The last time he faced them, he allowed one earned run on six hits over seven innings. The Cubs have a good matchup against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt, who enters with a 1-8 record and a 6.25 ERA meaning they should provide ample run support for Steele to pick up a win.