Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, September 14

Thursday means travel day around the Majors, but the a doubleheader between the Yankees and Red Sox means there are still a healthy 10 games to pull from for those looking for profitable MLB player props. The action gets underway early this afternoon at 12:35 p.m. ET, to help you narrow things down here are three of our favorite plays of the day (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, September 14

Kyle Bradish, over 6.5 strikeouts (+105)

This is a healthy number, but Bradish has quietly been among the very best pitchers in baseball in the second half. The Orioles righty has a 2.63 ERA since the All-Star break, and he’s cleared this strikeout total in five of his last seven outings. Even better, his opponent on Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Rays, have a healthy 25.7% K rate against right-handed pitching since the start of September — seventh-highest in baseball. In Bradish’s two prior starts against Tampa this year, he allowed just four runs with 13 Ks over 11 innings, including an eight-strikeout effort back in late June.

Michael King, over 14.5 outs recorded (-115)

We’ll keep profiting from this prop until the books fully adjust. New York has been stretching King out into a full-time starter for weeks now, and it’s gone better than New York could’ve hoped: The righty hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in any of his last three outings, and while it took him a little while to get his pitch count up, he’s gone five full innings in each of his last two starts — throwing 79 pitches while striking out nine against the Brewers last weekend. That should put King comfortably into the 85-90 range against the Red Sox tonight, and with the Yankees needing length in the opening game of a doubleheader today, Aaron Boone should have no problem letting him go at least five.

Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler, to record a hit (+105)

The Twins have probably the single friendliest pitching matchup of the day, squaring off against White Sox righty Jose Urena. Prior to coming to the South Side back in early August, Urena began this season as one of the very worst starters in the league with the Rockies, eventually being DFA’d and bouncing around the league before finally landing a spot with a Chicago team that’s just looking for warm bodies to get them to the end of a lost season. The righty brings an 8.46 ERA into this game, with a downright comical slash line against left-handed hitters: .388/.466/.796, with four homers, four doubles, two triples and eight walks to just four strikeouts in 58 plate appearances. Minnesota has been a top-10 offense against lefties since the start of September, largely thanks to lefties Polanco and Kepler, each of whom have recorded a hit in five of their last six. Combining them into a parlay is a way to get some juice in a very favorable matchup.