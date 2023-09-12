Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, September 12

Two weather-induced doubleheaders mean we’ve got a jam-packed day of baseball on Tuesday, with a full 17 games on tap — and plenty of opportunities for those looking for profitable MLB player props. With so many options to choose from, we’re here to help with three of our favorite plays of the evening (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, September 12

Brandon Williamson, over 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Williamson finally returns to the Reds rotation tonight after missing two weeks due to COVID-19, and there’s always a chance that the time away makes Cincinnati more cautious with his usage. If the rookie lefty doesn’t have any sort of pitch count, though, he’s a great bet to clear this number — which he’s done in each of his last six starts. His opponent tonight, the Tigers, have the sixth-highest K rate in baseball against left-handed pitching since the start of August, and if Williamson goes his typical five or six frames, the over should cash pretty comfortably.

Bryan Woo, over 1.5 earned runs (-125)

Another rookie, although one trending in the opposite direction. Woo got off to a strong start to his first MLB season, but he’s wilted a bit in the second half, culminating in a disastrous start in Cincinnati last week in which he allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while not striking out a single batter over five innings. The righty’s velocity was noticeably diminished, which concerned Seattle enough that they pushed his turn in the rotation back a few days. The Angels are struggling on offense, but they just put up eight runs on Logan Gilbert and Co. last night, and given all the uncertainty surrounding Woo, 1.5 feels way too low — he’s cleared that number in five of his last seven starts, after all.

Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins, over 1.5 total bases (+250)

Another Adam Wainwright start, another total bases parlay to take advantage of. We cashed one last week involving a couple of Braves lefties, and we’re going back to the well as Wainwright takes on a red-hot Orioles offense on Tuesday night. Baltimore put up 11 runs in Monday’s win, the fourth time in their last five they’ve cracked double-digits, and they stand a good chance to make it five of six against Wainwright and his ridiculous .371/.446/.651 slash line allowed to left-handed batters. Henderson owns a .918 OPS so far in September, while Mullins launched a grand slam last night and is slugging .625 over his last nine games.