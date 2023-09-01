Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Astros on Friday, September 1

In years prior, a matchup between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees has been must-see TV. And while this weekend’s series between the two clubs should still provide some fireworks, it will lack some of the juice of their previous meetings due to the Yankees (65-69) subpar record. That said, the Astros (77-58) are tied with the Mariners for the top spot in the American League West, which means these games mean a ton to them. They’ll look for Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA) to set the tone on Friday, while Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA) will get the start for the Yankees. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +145 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Yankees-Astros picks: Friday, September 1st

Injury report

Yankees

Out: 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion), OF Billy McKinney (left lower back spasm), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain)

Astros

Day-to-day: RP Kendall Graveman (lower back discomfort)

Out: INF Grae Kessinger (health and safety protocols)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Rodon vs. Justin Verlander

The last time Rodon faced off against the Astros on August 6, he only lasted four innings before leaving with a hamstring strain that put him on the injured list for two weeks. The 30-year-old has struggled in his first season in the Bronx, and has a 5.97 ERA in eight starts (37 2/3 innings) in a year that’s featured multiple stops and starts due to injury. He allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Rays his last time out.

Verlander’s been excellent since being re-acquired by the Astros at the Trade Deadline, as he has a 2.79 ERA in 29 innings with the club. This’ll be his second start against the Yankees with the Astros; he allowed two runs in seven innings against the Bronx Bombers in his Astros debut on Aug. 5. He boasts a 3.21 ERA in 165 1/3 career innings against the Yankees.

Over/Under pick

I like the under, only because I feel like tonight is setting up for a Verlander masterclass. While there’s a solid chance Rodon blows up on the mound and helps the Astros clear this over themselves, I think he’ll finish in the five innings, two runs allowed range.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

As mentioned above, I’m banking on Verlander turning in another gem against the Yankees. Only one player on the Yankees’ roster has a career batting average of .300 or better against Verlander. It’s going to be a tough night to be a Yankees hitter.

Pick: Astros