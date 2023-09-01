Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Dodgers on Friday, September 1

The Atlanta Braves (88-45) and Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) will continue their four-game weekend series tonight. First pitch for this battle between the two top teams in the National League is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The pitching matchup will be a battle of lefties as Braves starter Max Fried (5-1, 2.85 ERA) will go up against Dodgers starter Julio Urias (11-7, 4.41 ERA).

Last night’s series opener went to the visitors as Atlanta edged L.A. 8-7 in a game that had a postseason atmosphere at Dodger Stadium. It proved to be banner day for Ronald Acuna Jr., who actually got married earlier in the afternoon. He belted a grand slam in the top of the second and that made him the first player in MLB history to achieve 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in the same season.

Not to be outstaged, fellow NL MVP candidate Mookie Betts blasted two solo home runs of of his own to help bring L.A. back into the contest. A Max Muncy solo shot in the eighth got the Dodgers back to within one and they had the both the tying and go-ahead runs on in the bottom of the ninth before the Braves were able to record the final two outs.

The Braves enter the game as a -130 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Dodgers +110 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Dodgers picks: Friday, September 1st

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Yonny Chirinos (elbow), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Dodgers

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), DH JD Martinez (groin), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Starting pitchers

Max Fried vs. Julio Urias

Fried returned from his forearm injury in early August and was great throughout the month, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.58 ERA through five starts. Last Saturday’s start against the Giants exemplified that, as he struck out eight batters through six full innings and yielded just a pair of earned runs. It’ll be interesting to watch him vs. this Dodgers lineup as he’s had varying levels of success against different batters. Mookie Betts and Will Smith are a combined 5-40 against him for their careers while Max Muncy and Amed Rosario are both respectively batting above .380 against him.

Urias’ near perfect month of August was ruined in a loss to the Red Sox last Saturday, snapping a streak of four straight victories for the lefty. The veteran recorded nine strikeouts in six innings, but got roughed up by yielding six earned runs of eight hits. He has given up five home runs in his last three outings, so that’s something to watch for tonight against a powerful Braves lineup.

Over/Under pick

These have been two of the most potent lineups in the majors for the last week with both clubs hitting over .310 with an OPS of over .900 in their last six ballgames. Even with two quality starters on the mound, I expect something similar to Thursday as they come up with clutch hit after clutch hit throughout the evening.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Ultimately, this game will come down to which staff limits the least amount of damage and I’m going to lean with the Dodgers. Urias has been totally comfortable at home this year, posting an 8-1 record with a 2.30 ERA and a .196 opponent batting average. Even if he is hit four three or four runs, the Dodgers will most likely be in a better spot than their counterparts in the other dugout.

Pick: Dodgers