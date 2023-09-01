Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, September 1

Every team is scheduled to be in action on Friday, Sept. 1. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play a doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET. The day wraps as the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers duke it out in a potential NLCS matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, September 1st

Max Fried over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

Fried has been solid since returning from injury in early August. He has made five starts and picked up three wins. Fried has been shaky at times, but his strikeout numbers are returning to normal. He is coming off back-to-back starts against the San Francisco Giants and struck out 14 in 11.2 innings of work. If Fried doesn’t implode on the mound, he should be able to fan five on Friday.

Joc Pederson over 0.5 hits (-185)

I took Pederson in this column yesterday, and he went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He has seen plenty of San Diego Padres starter Michael Wacha in his career and heads into Friday’s game a career 5-for-19 against the righty. Pederson has two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI against Wacha. He should be able to continue the momentum from Thursday to pick up at least one base knock Friday.

Adam Frazier over 0.5 hits (-175)

Despite the talented younger players on the roster, Frazier continues to find a way onto the field for the Baltimore Orioles. He has played very well against Zach Davies, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Frazier is a career 10-for-29 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI against Davies. He has tallied a hit in three straight games and should pick up at least one hit Friday.