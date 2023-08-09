Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, August 9th

Every MLB team is expected to be in action on Wednesday, August 9. The day was supposed to start early, with the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds playing around 12:20 p.m. ET, but they are in a rain delay. The day culminates as the San Diego Padres face the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Wednesday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, August 9th

Eugenio Suarez under 0.5 hits (+120)

Taking the under on 0.5 hits is always risky because all a player needs to do is bloop one to the outfield, and the bet loses. Suarez went 0-for-4 on Tuesday and heads into Wednesday’s matchup 6-for-29 (.207) in his career against San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish.

Shohei Ohtani over 7.5 strikeouts (+100)

Ohtani will face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is coming off a down game against the Seattle Mariners that saw him pitch just four innings and strike out four. Ohtani has struck out at least eight in the two games before that. The other two Los Angeles starters in this series (Patrick Sandoval and Lucas Giolito) both struck out at least seven batters in their outings.

Max Muncy over 0.5 hits (-165)

Muncy heads into Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, coming off an 0-3 game on Tuesday. His batting average has dropped to .192, but he at least has a good matchup against Diamondbacks’ starter Merrill Kelly. Muncy is 12-for-30 (.400) with three doubles, one home run and three RBI in his career against Kelly.