Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Mets on Tuesday, August 8

The Chicago Cubs (58-55) enter play on Tuesday a game back of a Wild Card spot, and will look to propel themselves closer to the postseason with a win over the New York Mets (51-61). Jameson Taillon (6-6, 5.36 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs, while Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.60 ERA) gets the start for the Mets. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Cubs are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mets are +114 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

Cubs-Mets picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain)

Mets

OF Starling Marte (right groin strain), INF Luis Guillorme (right calf strain),

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Carlos Carrasco

Taillon picked up his third straight win his last time out by allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings against the Reds. He’s posted a 2.08 ERA over his last five starts -- a streak highlighted by eight shutout innings against the Yankees on July 7

Carrasco’s in the exact opposite boat as Taillon, as he has a 12.33 ERA in his last four starts, and allowed six earned runs his last time out against the Royals. He’s allowed at least five runs in his last three starts, but allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings in his only start against the Cubs this season.

Over/Under pick

Both of tonight’s starters enter tonight’s game with ERAs over five, so i’m backing the over. The Mets offense broke through for seven runs against Drew Smyly on Monday and should have no problem scoring off the suddenly resurgent Taillon, while the Cubs offense have been hitting the ball well as of late and will face a pitcher who is in the midst of a deep rut.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Seven Cubs enter tonight’s game with a career batting average of .250 or better against Carrasco, which tells you all you need to know. Carrasco’s trying to figure it out on the mound, and will have to go up against a lineup that has plenty of experience against him. I’m taking the Cubs.

Pick: Cubs