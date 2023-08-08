Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, August 8

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Tuesday, August 8. The baseball day begins with the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies playing game 1 of their doubleheader at 4:05 p.m. ET. The day wraps as the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Tuesday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, August 8th

Logan Gilbert over 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

Gilbert has struck out exactly five batters in each of his last four appearances. He is set to start against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday not, and it will be his second outing against them this year. Gilbert pitched seven strong innings and struck out six in his June 6 matchup against the Padres. He should be able to punch out at least six on Tuesday.

Joc Pederson over 0.5 hits (-190)

The lefty slugger has had a rough go of things recently, taking an 0-for-9 slump into this game. He has a good matchup against Lucas Giolito (6-8, 4.26 ERA), who the Los Angeles Angels acquired at the 2023 trade deadline. With the handedness matchup on his side and being 2-for-3 with a double in his career against Giolito, he should tally a base knock on Tuesday.

Wade Miley to record a win (+235)

Miley heads into Tuesday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies with a 6-2 record and a 3.01 ERA. Over his last 10 innings, he has allowed seven hits and just one earned run. He doesn’t have to worry about playing the Rockies at Coors Field and, if he can get some important early run support, should pick up the seventh win of his season.