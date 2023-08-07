Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, August 7

Monday typically means a lighter day around the Majors, as teams travel following weekend series. But August 7 is a delightful exception: All but four clubs will be in action tonight, with 13 games total getting started at 6:40 p.m. ET. That means plenty of action to follow, and plenty of options to choose from for those of you looking to place player props. To help you sort through it all, here are three of our favorite plays of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, August 7

Spencer Strider, over 9.5 strikeouts (+100)

Strider has the highest strikeout number of the entire slate, and I’m still taking the over. Partly because that’s just how nasty the Braves righty has been: The righty has struck out at least nine batters in each of his last eight starts, with double-digits in four of his last five. And it’s partly because of how friendly his matchup is on Monday: The Pittsburgh Pirates are far more committed to giving young guys playing time down the stretch than fielding a competitive team, and it’s shown up their results of late, with a 26.6% K rate against righties since the start of July that’s fifth-highest in the Majors. Just yesterday they gave up nine strikeouts to Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff in just five innings. That number feels like the floor here, and at plus odds, I’m willing to bet Strider does one better.

Eury Perez, under 2.5 earned runs (-130)

The fading Miami Marlins have finally relented, recalling top pitching prospect Eury Perez from the Minors ahead of a crucial three-game set against NL Wild Card rival Cincinnati. The rookie was phenomenal in his first stint in the Majors, with a 2.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in just 53.1 innings of work. He’s only allowed more than two earned runs twice in 11 big-league starts, and he struck out seven while surrendering just four hits in 4.2 frames against the Reds earlier this season. Plus, after having been shut down from starting for over a month now, Perez figures to be on a tight pitch count on Monday night, making it even less likely that he sticks around long enough to surrender three or more runs.

Lane Thomas and Joey Meneses, to record a hit (-120)

The Washington Nationals are in the midst of a largely forgettable season, but if there’s one thing this team has done well in 2023, it’s hit lefty pitching: The Nats have a .774 team OPS against southpaws this season, a mark that places them in the top 10 in the Majors. That presents opportunity against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez, who’s allowed at least six hits in each of his last six outings — and gave up a whopping 10 last time out against the Marlins.

Thomas has feasted on lefties all year, with a ridiculous .363/.404/.637 slash line and 19 extra-base hits. Meneses is hitting .285 against southpaws this season and has been hot lately, with an .834 OPS and hits in 21 of his last 29 games since the start of July. Washington tagged Suarez for five runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings the last time they saw him, and Thomas and Meneses are both great bats to tally at least one base knock today.