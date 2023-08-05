Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, August 5

Every MLB team is back in action on Saturday, August 5. The day begins with the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees playing at 1:05 p.m. ET. The slate ends as the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels face off at 9:07 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets for Saturday’s action.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, August 5

George Kirby, over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)

Kirby has been solid over his last few starts. While he allowed six earned runs over his last three starts, he’s also struck out a combined 26 batters. The only time he faced the Los Angeles Angels this season was his first start of the season, and he struck out five. Kirby should be able to punch out at least seven batters on Saturday.

Nolan Arenado, over 1.5 hits (+160)

Arenado was electric on Friday night against his former team. The Colorado Rockie pitching staff could do little to stop him at the plate as he finished 3-for-5 with a solo home run. On Saturday, he and the St. Louis Cardinals lineup will face Ty Blach (1-0, 4.22 ERA). Arenado enters 10-for-16 with three doubles, one triple and four RBI against Blach in his career. He should pick up at least two hits on Saturday.

Blake Snell, over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-175)

Snell will face the Los Angeles Dodgers for the third time this season. So far, he has pitched a combined 12 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits. These appearances did come during his rough start to the season, and Snell has since settled down on the mound. Still, the Dodgers lineup is tough to get through, and I think he allows at least two earned runs on Saturday.