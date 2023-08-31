Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, August 31

Things can get weird when you play 162 games over a six-month season. We are accustomed to days where every team is in action, but Thursday, August 31, is almost the complete opposite. Only four games are scheduled, meaning only eight teams will be in action, weather permitting. With limited options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Thursday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, August 31

Spencer Strider over 7.5 strikeouts (-150)

Strider leads the league in strikeouts with 236 over 26 starts. He faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in May. Despite giving up four runs (two earned), he struck out 11 over six innings. Strider is coming off back-to-back outings against the San Francisco Giants and punched out at least nine in both. That momentum should help him strike out at least eight on Thursday.

Joc Pederson over 0.5 hits (-185)

Pederson will face San Diego Padres reliever Pedro Avila, making his third start of the season. He has the handedness matchup against the Padres starter, giving him upside. Pederson did go hitless in his last game but hasn’t logged consecutive games without a hit since early August. He should tally at least one base knock on Thursday.

Alex Call over 0.5 hits (-160)

Call is due at the plate, as he has gone hitless in his last four games. He should get some extra opportunity with Lane Thomas day-to-day with back spasms. Call has done well against Miami Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in limited matchups. He heads into Thursday’s game 3-for-5 with a double against the lefty.