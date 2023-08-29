Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, August 29

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Tuesday, August 29. The games begin with the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET and things wrap up as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, August 29

Merrill Kelly, under 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

Kelly will face the Dodgers for the fourth time this season on Tuesday, and he’s struck out four or fewer batters in each of the first three outings. The worrisome part of taking the under is that it is a low total, and Kelly has punched out at least 11 batters in two of his last three starts. Still, given the matchup, I’m taking the under for his strikeouts on Tuesday.

Spencer Steer, over 0.5 hits (-270)

Steer has struggled in his last two games but has a good matchup on Tuesday. San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb enters with a 6-5 record and a 3.74 ERA. Steer did go hitless his only time facing him in his career, but he is due at the plate and should be able to pick up at least one base knock.

Cal Raleigh, over 0.5 hits (-150)

Raleigh was off on Monday after catching all weekend. He should be back in the lineup on Tuesday and ready to face Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk, who enters with a 2-7 record and a 6.05 ERA. Raleigh is 2-for-2 against him so far in his career and tallied five hits last weekend. He should be able to pick up a hit on Tuesday.